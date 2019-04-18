Analysts Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $165,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $43,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

