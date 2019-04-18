Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.49 Million

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $239.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.17 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $220.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $946.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $953.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $989.89 million, with estimates ranging from $957.97 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 478,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

