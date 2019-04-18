Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor also reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.40 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.80%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 44,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,880. The stock has a market cap of $313.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

