Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.69). Tesla reported earnings per share of ($3.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $305,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,040 shares of company stock worth $28,575,874. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.26. 5,735,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a 1-year low of $247.77 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

