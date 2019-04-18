Analysts Anticipate Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) to Post ($0.12) EPS

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

RLH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.93. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,041,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 913,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 197.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

