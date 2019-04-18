Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) to Announce ($0.24) EPS

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in IRIDEX by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,418. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.