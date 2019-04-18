Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-stake-lessened-by-quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.