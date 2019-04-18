Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of APC opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $914,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,077 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after buying an additional 4,500,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,639,000 after buying an additional 138,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,099,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,410,000 after buying an additional 122,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

