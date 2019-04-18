Amyris Inc (AMRS) Director Acquires $19,321,899.03 in Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director L John Doerr purchased 6,732,369 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $19,321,899.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $15,876.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Amyris Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amyris by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 219,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 562,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

