Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Cap of $222,065.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market cap of $222,065.00 and $510.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00398965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.01113362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00212338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,804,857 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.