Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Shares of AMGN opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

