Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after acquiring an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after acquiring an additional 342,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.40. 136,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,335. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-shares-bought-by-stewart-patten-co-llc.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.