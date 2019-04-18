American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy awk” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,719. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/american-water-works-company-inc-awk-shares-bought-by-sharkey-howes-javer.html.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.