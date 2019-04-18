American Realty Investors (ARL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of American Realty Investors worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

