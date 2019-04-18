American International Group (AIG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American International Group Inc. shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The company's numerous divestitures undertaken for the past many years have streamlined it to a great extent thus creating business synergy. The company's acquisitions will further help it to expand in profitable markets. Its cost control efforts are also impressive. The use of funds for share buybacks has also been accretive to its bottomline. The company's use of reinsurance plan has reduced its capital risk thus allowing it to focus on its business. Nevertheless, its revenues have suffered over the years from declining premium due to disciplined underwriting, competitive market conditions and reduction in business, resulting from numerous divestitures. Weakness in the General Insurance segment is also a concern. Its exposure to catastrophe loss also remains a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

American International Group stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

