American Express (AXP) PT Set at $119.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.