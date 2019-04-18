American Express (AXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.13.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

