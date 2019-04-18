American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 910,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 634,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $15,299,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,109.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $7,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,151 shares of company stock worth $19,865,410. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

