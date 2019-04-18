American Airlines Group (AAL) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

