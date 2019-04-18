Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $8.60 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $2.08 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, RightBTC, Mercatox and Binance. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00411467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.01115831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00212240 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinrail, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.