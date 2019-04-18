Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AMAT opened at GBX 139.04 ($1.82) on Thursday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 135.04 ($1.76).

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Mike Killingley purchased 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.13 ($6,523.10).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/amati-aim-vct-plc-amat-increases-dividend-to-gbx-4-per-share.html.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.