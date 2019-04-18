Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AMAT opened at GBX 139.04 ($1.82) on Thursday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 135.04 ($1.76).
In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Mike Killingley purchased 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.13 ($6,523.10).
