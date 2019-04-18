Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 12,429 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

