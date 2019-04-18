Amalgamated Bank Has $129,000 Stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.18 on Thursday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 97.55 and a quick ratio of 97.55.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

