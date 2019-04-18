Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 10,315 Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 403,957 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,401,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.20 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 10,315 Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/amalgamated-bank-acquires-shares-of-10315-inovalon-holdings-inc-inov.html.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.