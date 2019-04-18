Altyn (ALTN) Shares Up 26.7%

Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) shot up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 487,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

