ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Holdings Cut by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $44.30 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3925 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/alps-sector-dividend-dogs-etf-sdog-holdings-cut-by-ford-financial-group-inc.html.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.