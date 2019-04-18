Alphabet (GOOGL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.50

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,240.14 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,329.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

