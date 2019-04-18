Alpha Windward LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $21,011,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,343 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 509.82% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/alpha-windward-llc-trims-position-in-cleveland-cliffs-inc-clf.html.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.