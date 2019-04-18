Alpha Windward LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,912 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,371. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

