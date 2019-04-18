Alpha Windward LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.45 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/alpha-windward-llc-has-416000-stake-in-lear-co-lea.html.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.