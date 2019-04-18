Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $51,926,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other Oshkosh news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

