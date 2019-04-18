Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $189,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allstate by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Allstate by 120.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,115,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,096,000 after purchasing an additional 610,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allstate by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,123,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,428,000 after purchasing an additional 586,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.64. 20,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

