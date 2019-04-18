ALIS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $368.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. ALIS has a market cap of $1.53 million and $368.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALIS has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00415247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.01126849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00213052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

