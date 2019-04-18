Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

ALBO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,985. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 361.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

