Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ABN Amro lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

