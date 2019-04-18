Akumin Inc (AKU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get Akumin alerts:

TSE:AKU opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 million and a PE ratio of 63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.