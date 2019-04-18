Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 212.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Akorn worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Akorn by 672.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akorn during the third quarter worth about $135,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Akorn during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Akorn, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $377.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.75.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

