Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after buying an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after buying an additional 594,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,928,000 after buying an additional 459,587 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

