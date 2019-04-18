AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 8% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $658,738.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.41 or 0.12613523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025053 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, BitForex, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, CoinBene, BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

