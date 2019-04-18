AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $17,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 129,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in AFLAC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 571,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE AFL opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

