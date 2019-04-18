Advisor Group Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Bislett Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

