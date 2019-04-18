Advisor Group Inc. Invests $42,000 in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Stock

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

