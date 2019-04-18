Aduro BioTech’s (ADRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Svb Leerink currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.06. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 632.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $29,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $75,706.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,380 shares in the company, valued at $567,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $128,874. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,661,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,348 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 414,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 412,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

