ADTRAN (ADTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

ADTN stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

