Adient (ADNT) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.09. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $65.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adient will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Adient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Adient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

