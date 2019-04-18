adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, adbank has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $70,185.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00412562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.01125221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00211972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,915,457 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

