Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

NYSE NSC opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.47 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

