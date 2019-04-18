Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Cut by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,251 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $825,602,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $354,668,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $178.95 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,314 shares of company stock worth $2,307,685. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/accenture-plc-acn-position-cut-by-pennsylvania-trust-co.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.