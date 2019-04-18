Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158,083 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 760,129 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 934,093 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 103,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 529,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/aberdeen-asia-pacific-income-fund-inc-fax-holdings-increased-by-nwam-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.