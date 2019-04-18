Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

NYSE ABT opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

